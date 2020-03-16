Times Herald Obituaries
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann G. Makowski

Ann G. Makowski Obituary
Ann (Annie) G. Makowski (nee Grozinski), died on Monday, March 16, 2020 at Regina Nursing Center. She was 93. Annie was born in Bridgeport, PA on September 23, 1926. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Ludwina (Pawlowski) Grozinski; her husband, Stanley J. Makowski; and five Grozinski brothers: Walter, Peter, John, Mike and Steve. Ann graduated from Bridgeport High School in 1944 and earned her R.N. from Montgomery Hospital in 1947. She was a member of Mother of Divine Providence Parish in King of Prussia. Ann is survived by her three children: Rev. Lee Makowski, OSA of Villanova, Ludwina (Dee) Cseh (Sandor) of Sarasota, FL and David P. Makowski (Deb) of Plymouth Meeting; and many nieces and nephews. In view of the recent restrictions regarding the COV-19 virus, the funeral will be private. Mass cards may be sent to Ann’s daughter, Dee Cseh, 5121 Napoli Run, Bradenton, FL 34211. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 17, 2020
