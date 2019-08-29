|
|
Ann M. Sakowski, 89, longtime resident of Plymouth Valley, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at Brightview Senior Living of East Norriton. She was born in Mount Carmel, PA on November 5, 1929, a daughter of the late Anthony and Ann M. (Sebes) Stavenski. Ann lived in Plymouth Valley for 62 years and was a faithful member of St. Paul’s RC Church of East Norriton, where she was active in the Women’s Guild and supported the Christmas Bazaar. She also belonged to the Silver Sneakers Club. Most of all, Ann was devoted to her family and was a loyal friend. Ann was the beloved wife of the late Joseph F. Sakowski. She is survived by her son, Mark (& Sally) Sakowski; sister, Rita (& John) McDonnell; brother, Anthony (& Robin) Stavenski; as well as her two grandsons, Christopher (& Savannah) Sakowski and Scott Sakowski. Along with her husband and parents, Ann was preceded in death by her daughter, Diane Sakowski. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Paul’s RC Church, 2007 New Hope Street, East Norriton, PA 19401. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Tuesday morning from 9:30 AM to10:15 AM at the Church. Interment will be private at a later date in St. Patrick Cemetery, East Norriton, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Paul’s RC Church at the above address. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of East Norriton (610) 277-1600 www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 30, 2019