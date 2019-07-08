|
Anna M. Barone, of West Norriton, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at the age of 82. A member of St. Titus Church, Anna was born in Norristown on December 24, 1936 and was the daughter of the late Ignazio and Maria (Corrao) Barone. Anna worked with her many brothers and sisters at the family business, Baron's Canteen, for 45 years. After her retirement, Anna enjoyed serving the children lunch at many elementary schools in the Methacon School District. One of her greatest joys was cooking and baking for her family whom she dearly loved. Survived by two brothers, Samuel and Charles, one sister, Josephine Collins, and many nieces and nephews. Anna is predeceased by her brothers, Joseph, Paul, Frank and Anthony, and two sisters, Ann Gulotta and Mary Carpani. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her funeral mass on Wednesday, July 10 at 10 AM at St. Titus Church. Friends may call Wednesday from 8:30 AM to 10 AM at the church. Family request memorial contributions in the form of Mass Cards. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Volpe Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Herald on July 8, 2019