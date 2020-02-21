|
Anna F. (Pupek) Bryngelevich passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, to be reunited with her beloved late husband, Joseph Bryngelevich. She was 97. Anna was born in Conshohocken to Anna (Kozlowski) and Stanislaus Pupek. She is survived by two sisters, Clara Hertzog of Lewes, DE and Theresa Bucelli of Virginia Beach, VA; and many loving nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers: Walter, Stanley, Jr. MD, and James; and sisters: Sarah Skiba, Josephine Feliccitti and Stella Hickey. Relatives & friends are invited to Anna’s viewing at SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 519 Union Ave., Bridgeport, PA on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 9 to 9:50 am; followed by Divine Liturgy at 10:00 am. Officiating will be Rev. Msgr. Ronald Popivchak. Interment will be in SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anna’s memory to SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 519 Union Ave., Bridgeport, PA 19405 and/or St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. Keeping Anna in your thoughts and prayers is appreciated. Thank you to the staff at Brightview in East Norriton for the excellent and loving care they gave Anna. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 24, 2020