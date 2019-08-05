Times Herald Obituaries
|
Anna R. Falconero, 91, of Conshohocken, died on August 2, 2019 surrounded by her family at Chestnut Hill Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late George J. Falconero. She was born in February 12, 1928 to the late Philip and Catherine (Scadutta) Taormina. Anna attended Norristown High School. She worked at Sharp Co. and also Artex Co. in Conshohocken. She was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished time with her family, whom she adored. She also enjoyed time with her friends, playing cards in her card club, playing bingo, and an occasional trip to the casino. She was a member of St. Matthew Church in Conshohocken, and the former SS. Cosmas and Damian Church. She is survived by her 3 children George J. Falconero, III and Susan of Malvern, Ralph V. Falconero and Debbie Stead of Conshohocken, Diane M. Margerum and Michael of Conshohocken, 5 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, a sister Nancy Petrucci of East Norriton, and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her brothers Morris, Philip and John Taormina, her sisters Margaret Veno, Frances Sica, and Mary Benedict. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation from 9:30-11:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna's memory can be made to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, 3401 Civic Center Blvd., Philadelphia, PA 19104. www.chop.edu. Arrangements by the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 5, 2019
