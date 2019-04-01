|
|
Anna (Guman) Lonchar passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at her residence in Swedeland, PA. She was 100. Anna worked soldering switchboards for the former ATC Controls in King of Prussia for 23 years. She was a member of SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bridgeport, PA, and an active member of the Swedeland Fire Co. Ladies Auxiliary. She enjoyed dancing, gardening, shopping, crocheting blankets, going to the casinos, and listening to music. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family.
Born in Bridgeport, PA on January 31, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Anna (Yahas) Guman. She was the wife of the late Nicholas Lonchar. Surviving is her loving family including her daughter, Andrea M. Kuneck of Swedeland, PA; 4 grandchildren: Denise McCann and her husband, Doug, Renee Doganieri and her husband, Barry, Kimberly Ann Lonchar and her companion, Andy Charles and Michael Kuneck, Jr. and his wife, Jeanette; 8 great-grandchildren: Douglas, Stephanie, Nicholas, Emily, Ashley, Christine, Jeffery and Andrew; 7 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Mary Pupeck; and many other loving family members.
She was preceded in death by son, Eugene N. "Gene" Lonchar; daughter-in-law, Barbara Lonchar; son-in-law, Michael P. Kuneck, Sr.; and by many siblings.
Relatives & friends are invited to Anna's viewing at SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 519 Union Ave., Bridgeport, PA on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 10 to 11:50am, followed by her Divine Liturgy at 12:00 noon. Interment will be in SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Cemetery, King of Prussia, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Anna's memory to SS. Peter & Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church, 519 Union Ave., Bridgeport, PA 19405.
Arrangements are by The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 1, 2019