Anna Marie (Edwards) Clark, 90, of Pottstown, Limerick Twp., formerly of Collegeville, wife of the late Jesse K. Clark Jr., passed away on Saturday, July 6 at Sanatoga Center. Born in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Russel and Georgia (Ford) Edwards. Anna Marie attended St. Eleanor RC Church in Collegeville and was a former president of the Farm Women’s Association. She loved to travel, especially to Europe and Africa and enjoyed doing ceramics and crocheting. Surviving are sons Thane Clark, and Jesse K. Clark III, husband of Susan; daughter Carol Warrington; 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Along with husband and parents, she is predeceased by her son in law in James Warrington. A funeral mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 17, 10:30Am at St. Eleanor RC Church, 647 Locust St, Collegeville, PA 19426. Entombment will follow in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Visitation will be Wednesday from 9:15Am to 10:15Am at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Anna’s name to St. Eleanor RC Church at the above address. Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Ltd., Royersford is in charge of arrangements. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Times Herald on July 11, 2019