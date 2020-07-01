Anna Marie Melito passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020. Born in Norristown on July 31, 1937, Anna was the beloved daughter to the late Samuel and Nellie Franzoni (nee Pulaski). Upon graduating St. Patrick High School in 1954, Anna went on to marry her best friend and the love of her life Salvatore C. Melito and their family blossomed. Anna was a devoted wife of 60 years, cherished mother to Joanne Melito Casinelli (David), Michael Melito (Donna) and the late Richard Melito (Kellie), doting grandmother to Nicole, David Jr., Noelle, Shannon (Brandon), Michael, Alyssa, Richard, Matthew, great grandmother to Dominic, dear sister to Harry Franzoni (Phil), and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who love her. Anna was dedicated to her family and supported her husband’s coaching career by attending countless American Legion Baseball games at East Norriton Middle School for over 50 years. She loved to travel to Florida, cook, bake, fish, and practice water aerobics in her free time. Her greatest joy of all was spending time with her family. Private services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna’s memory can be made to St. Mary Villa for Independent & Retirement Living at 701 Lansdale Ave, Lansdale, PA 19446. Due to unprecedented times, the family kindly asks that you respect their privacy and maintain social distancing at this time. To share your fondest memories of Anna, please visit www.lifecelebration.com
