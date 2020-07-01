1/1
Anna Marie Melito
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anna Marie Melito passed away peacefully on June 25, 2020. Born in Norristown on July 31, 1937, Anna was the beloved daughter to the late Samuel and Nellie Franzoni (nee Pulaski). Upon graduating St. Patrick High School in 1954, Anna went on to marry her best friend and the love of her life Salvatore C. Melito and their family blossomed. Anna was a devoted wife of 60 years, cherished mother to Joanne Melito Casinelli (David), Michael Melito (Donna) and the late Richard Melito (Kellie), doting grandmother to Nicole, David Jr., Noelle, Shannon (Brandon), Michael, Alyssa, Richard, Matthew, great grandmother to Dominic, dear sister to Harry Franzoni (Phil), and friend to many. She will be deeply missed by all who love her. Anna was dedicated to her family and supported her husband’s coaching career by attending countless American Legion Baseball games at East Norriton Middle School for over 50 years. She loved to travel to Florida, cook, bake, fish, and practice water aerobics in her free time. Her greatest joy of all was spending time with her family. Private services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anna’s memory can be made to St. Mary Villa for Independent & Retirement Living at 701 Lansdale Ave, Lansdale, PA 19446. Due to unprecedented times, the family kindly asks that you respect their privacy and maintain social distancing at this time. To share your fondest memories of Anna, please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved