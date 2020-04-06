Times Herald Obituaries
|
Caramenico Funeral Home
403 E Main Street
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 275-7777
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anna Meoli

Anna Meoli Obituary
Anna Meoli, age 98, passed away on April 4, 2020. Anna was born in Norristown to Joseph Granese and Jennie Picard Granese. She married Nicholas Meoli of Norristown on June 4, 1947. She is survived by her daughter, Marilyn Tinari (Joseph) of Plymouth Meeting; granddaughter, Talia Tinari of Santa Monica, California; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Paschall of Chagrin Falls, Ohio; sister-in-law, Therese Granese; nieces, Joanne Castenova, Catherine Saylor, Neila Harrison, Patricia Warg, and Carol Tornetta; and several grandnieces and grandnephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sons, Charles Paschall, Lawrence Meoli and Joseph Meoli; and brothers, Neil, Laurence and Albert Granese. Due to circumstances beyond the family’s control, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to : . Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
