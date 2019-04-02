|
|
Anna M. Pascale, 96, of Norristown, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, March 31, 2019. Born March 15, 1923 in Norristown, she was the daughter of the late Antonio and Felicia Cicippio, and the wife of the late Gerald F. Pascale.
Anna was a very active member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish serving as a Eucharistic Minister and part of ""Ladies of St. Francis"". She participated in the choir and enjoyed teaching the school children to braid palm each year at Easter.
She is survived by her three daughters, Theresa (Robert) Weldie, of West Norriton, Rita Cimino, of Collegeville, and Anita Heck, of St. Michael's, MD; five grandchildren, Robert Weldie, Kristen (Marc) Newbould, Julie (Bryan) Frank, Michael Cimino, and Matthew Roy; and two great-grandchildren, Kyla and John. She was preceded in death by her son, John G. Pascale, and brothers, John and Anthony Cicippio.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, April 6, 2019 from 10:00 am to 10:50 am at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1100 W. Marshall St., Norristown, PA. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:00 am. Interment in George Washington Memorial Park, Whitemarsh. In lieu of flowers, the family requests Mass cards or memorial contributions be made in her memory to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 600 Hamilton St., Norristown, PA 19401. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2019