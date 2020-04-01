|
|
Anna Sokol-Burns, born in Swedeland in 1930 and brought by her parents Ignatius and Mary (Megless) Sokol to Bridgeport in 1936, died in peace Tuesday night, March 31. Besides her parents, Anna was predeceased by her husband Jim Burns, her sister Mary Mulroy, niece Denise Mulroy, and niece Dr. Noelle Rotondo. Anna leaves behind her two daughters Nurse Maureen Burns and Doctor Michele Burns, nephew Jimmy Mulroy, nephew Nick Rotondo Jr., niece Nadine Barnes and nephew Jay Rotondo. Other survivors include Anna’s loving sister Kathleen Rotondo and her husband Nick Sr., along with her neighbors Nick Rotondo Jr. and his family: wife Beckie, children Caroline, Olivia and Nicholas III. Anna worked at various office positions after graduating from Bridgeport High School in 1948. In the 1970’s she took a position as parish caretaker for SS. Peter and Paul Ukrainian Catholic Church in Bridgeport. She soon became housekeeper for the parish and, along with her two daughters, did the cooking and cleaning at the rectory and church. Anna was a gifted watercolorist-painter and her works adorn several homes, offices and halls in the area. Also, she loved the outdoors, especially jogging, fishing and walking at Bridgeport Park. But her abiding love was working at the grounds and grotto of her parish church. Services will be celebrated at SS. Peter and Paul Church Friday morning at 10 am with subsequent burial prayers at the Parish Cemetery in a non-public mode due to current social conditions. Anna’s wish is for folks to remember her in your prayers and remember her beloved church in your memorial gifts. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, 610-275-6385, Keith J. Murphy, F.D.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2020