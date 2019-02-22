|
Anna Trapani of Norristown, passed away peacefully on Wednesday February 20th, with her family by her side. She was 63 years old, born December 29th, 1955 in Norristown. She was the daughter of the late John and Lucy (nee Guarisco) Trapani. She held the Controller position at Bache Marketing for 12 years. Anna was a beautiful soul and was dedicated to her family, she adored her nieces and nephews, they held a special place her in heart. She had an instinct to take care of her family and anyone close to her. After her mother’s passing, Anna enjoyed keeping up the family traditions including her unique version of the Seven Fishes dinner. Her pastimes were cooking, going to the movies, reading and spending time with her friends. She was always up for a good practical joke. Anna was an avid moviegoer; Marvel and Harry Potter were among her favorites. Anna is survived by her two sisters; Madeline A. Riley and Maria A. Hutchko, her brother Thomas J. Trapani, four nieces; Gina, Colleen, Erin, and Laela, seven nephews; Joe, Adam, Matt, Eric, Chase, David, and Jarrett as well as two great nephews; Austin and Rhielan. Anna will be missed by her two kitties; Casper and Kermit. She was preceded in death by her two sisters; Rose L. Paravati and Karen Trapani. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Anna’s Life Celebration on Saturday March 2nd, from 9:00 AM to 10:50 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. Her memorial service will begin at 11:00 AM at the funeral home. Inurnment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. “I solemnly swear that I am up to no good” To share your fondest memories of Anna, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 26, 2019