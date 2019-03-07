|
Anna Zappala (nee Savoca) of Jeffersonville, passed away peacefully on Tuesday March 5, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was 79 years old. Born July 24, 1939, in Messina, Sicily, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Cecilia (nee Parisi) and the beloved wife of the late Paul Zappala. Anna married the love of her life in 1964 in Sicily and came to the United States in 1964 to be with him. She was married for 56 happy years. Anna was a talented seamstress, passionate about designing and sewing, who developed her craft in Sicily and continued that passion after coming to the United States working for Thorngate Uniforms in Bridgeport Pennsylvania. Anna’s passion and talent for sewing touched many people, designing and sewing for friends and the church she loved. She was a devote Roman Catholic who was a member of the MSS Club, in Norristown Pennsylvania, for over 40 years. Anna was a faithful member of the Maria SS. Del Soccorso Figlie Di Maria prayer group for over 25years. Anna is survived by her three children; Anna Cucchiare (Frank), Rosemarie Ritrovato (Ronald) and Ben Zappala (Debbie) and seven grandchildren; Paul, Matthew, Christian, Ryan, Anthony, Michelle, and Ronald, her two sisters; Carmela Battito and Maria Iurato and her brother; Gaetano Savoca. She was preceded in death by her sister Tina Sciacca. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Anna’s Life Celebration on Sunday March 10, from 6 to 8 PM and on Monday March 11, from 8:30 to 10:15 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 West Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. Her Funeral Mass will begin at 11 AM at Holy Saviour Church 407 East Main St. Norristown. Entombment will be in St. Patrick’s Mausoleum. To share your fondest memories of Anna,visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 8, 2019