Annabell “Ann” (Yost) Remak, 92, wife of the late Andrew Gene Remak, Lower Providence Twp., died Friday, at the Lutheran Community At Telford. Ann was born on May 13 1928, in Collegeville, to the late Frank and Anna (Hartenbauer) Yost Ann is survived by her children, Barbara, wife of Martin “Mick” Godshall, Trappe, Donna Remak, partner of Rick Johnson, Lafayette, CA, Andrea Remak, Upper Providence Twp., Karen Remak, Lower Providence Twp., Kimberly, wife of Dennis Kennedy, Lower Salford Twp., and Kevin Remak, Lower Providence Twp.; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by 11 siblings. Funeral services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to Montgomery Co. SPCA, PO Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.

