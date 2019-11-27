|
Anne T. Dozer, 65, of East Norriton, PA, passed away on November 23, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Walter S. Dozer. Anne was born in Norristown, PA on August 31, 1954 to Anthony and the late Josephine (Spera) Tornetta. Anne was a Realtor for Continental Realty and the Gambone Construction Group for 33 years. She was a devout Catholic and member for 34 years of Visitation Blessed Virgin Mary Church. She was also a member of the Visi Bee’s and the Norristown Garden Club. Anne enjoyed baking and gardening and loved spending time with family and friends, but especially with her granddaughter Arabella and her many nieces and nephews. Along with Anne’s father, she is survived by her son Stephen A. Dozer (Meghan), a granddaughter Arabella Dozer; two sisters: Rosalie Hetrick (the late Tom) and Maria Jacobs (John). Friends and Family are warmly invited to Celebrate Anne’s Life at a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, December 5, 2019 at 8PM at Visitation of The Blessed Virgin Mary Catholic Church (Upper Church), 196 North Trooper Road, Norristown, PA 19403. A viewing will be held from 4 PM to 7:45 PM at the Church. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of other forms of expressions of sympathy, memorials in Anne T. Dozer to Donor Services, PO Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 or to Boy Scout Troop 369, 190 N. Trooper Road, Norristown, PA 19403. Professional Services and Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory Ambler and Conshohocken. www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 2, 2019