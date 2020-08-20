1/1
Anne L. Lesher
Beloved sister, aunt, and friend Anne L. Lesher passed away suddenly on Sunday, August 9th, 2020 at the age of 65. “Annie” was born to E. Richard “Dick” Lesher & Noreen “Nora” Lesher (née Delavelle) and was raised in Trooper, PA. Third of four siblings, she cherished her family and was ever ready with a smile, a memory, a card, a gift, a snack, & always a laugh for family and friends alike. She graduated with the class of 1972 from Gwynedd Mercy Academy and remained close to her class throughout her life. She went on to earn several degrees & work a variety of positions, eventually retiring from the Department of Defense after 30 years of devoted service. She devoted countless hours & resources sending care packages to soldiers serving overseas. Many came to love her as their very own auntie. She is survived by her siblings; five beloved nieces and nephews; and half a dozen darling grand-nephews & grand-nieces. Annie’s love, kindness, generosity, & verve for life were irreplaceable; her loss is a devastating blow to her family & those she came to call friends. A Memorial Service is scheduled for Saturday Sept. 5th starting 9:30AM at Visitation B.V.M. Norristown. (Face coverings are required.) Please visit CaramenicoFuneralHome.com for full obituary. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Services Organization (USO), or to the Gwynedd Mercy Academy’s “Mercy Fund” in her honor.

Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Memorial service
09:30 AM
Visitation B.V.M.
