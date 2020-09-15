1/
Anne M. Farley
Anne M. (Mullin) Farley, 88, wife of the late Robert L. Farley Jr., Lower Frederick Twp., died Friday, September 11, 2020, at Pottstown Hospital. She was a former resident of Norristown and Skippack Twp. Anne was born on February 19, 1932, in Norristown, to the late Daniel, Jr. and Marie (Beisel) Mullin. She was a 1950 graduate of Norristown High School and a member of Haws Avenue United Methodist Church. Anne is survived by her children, Dianne Panetta, Norristown, Sharon, wife of Gary Pearson, with whom she resided, David, wife of Bethann (Lobb) Farley, Perkiomen Twp., and Nancy, wife of William Bangert, Norristown; 12 grandchildren: Herbert Panetta, Anthony Panetta, Maria Panetta, Daniel Panetta, Amanda Panetta, Valerie Carillo, Kyle Pearson, Justin Farley, Ryan Farley, Kim Farley, Jill Bangert, and Robert Bangert; and 6 great-grandchildren: Austen Panetta, Katie Panetta, Logan Panetta, EJ Carrillo, Owen Farley, and Jake Farley; and niece Suzanne Roth of Durham, NC. She was preceded in death by her brother David Mullin. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, September 19th, at Haws Avenue United Methodist Church, 800 W. Marshall St., Norristown. Friends may call from 10:00 to 10:45 AM, Saturday, at church. Masks and social distancing are essential. Arrangements are by Holcombe Funeral Home, Inc., Trappe.

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Holcombe Funeral Home
21 W Main Street
Trappe, PA 19426
610-489-7266
