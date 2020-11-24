Anne Mary Monastero (nee Carfagno) passed away peacefully at home on November 21, 2020 at the age of 92 in the Chestnut Hill section of Philadelphia. Born in Norristown to the late Frank and Adeline (nee Ginanni) Carfagno, she was the beloved wife of the late Daniel Monastero, to whom she was married for nearly 48 years. She is survived and loved dearly by her five children: Sandra Monastero, Linda Monastero-Chew (William), Daniel J. Monastero, Michele Dorian (Paul), and Lisa O’Brien (Patrick); and her beloved grandchildren Pam Dorian (Cody), Tracey Dorian, Christopher Dorian (Lia), Anna Monastero, Aidan O’Brien, and Connor O’Brien. Anne was graduated from Norristown High School in 1946. She lived most of her life with her husband and family in Worcester where she served her family as a wonderful homemaker. She joined the work force as a bookkeeper and was employed until reaching the age of 81. Anne was known and cherished by her children as being a dedicated mother and beloved grandmother. She was known for her beautiful voice, love of vegetable gardening, and cooking fantastic family meals. Anne will be missed for all the special joys she inspired in every heart she touched. Due to COVID 19 restrictions, services will be held privately. Family care entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home of East Norriton. www.lifecelebration.com
In lieu of flowers, a donation to Evergreen Adult Day Program is greatly appreciated by check to: Evergreen Adult Day Program 551 E. Evergreen Avenue Wyndmoor, PA 19038 Attn: Latoya Jones Please add your email on check & note “In memory of Anne Monastero”