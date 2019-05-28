|
|
Anne M. Sauermelch, 91, of Audubon, PA passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019. She was born in Philadelphia, PA on August 6, 1927, a daughter of the late Timothy J. and Marie (Kerns) Geraghty. She was a graduate of West Catholic Girls High School and Fitzgerald Mercy Nursing School. Anne has been living in Audubon since 1962. She was a faithful member of St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and was devoted to many committees, especially pro-life causes. Anne was the beloved wife of the late Charles F. Sauermelch, Jr. She is survived by 11 children, Charles (& Loretta) Sauermelch III, Mary Frances (the late Dr. Mark) Eisner, Gerard Sauermelch, Joanne Efird, Timothy (& Diane) Sauermelch, Lorraine (& Dr. Steven) Shute, Paul (& Diane) Sawyer, David Sauermelch, Patricia (& John) Drach, Barbara (& John) Sherlock and Eric Sauermelch. She is also survived by one sister, Marie Campbell, as well as 17 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Along with her husband and parents, Anne was preceded in death by her son, Andrew Sauermelch and grandson, Ryan Patrick Shute. Her Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, May 31, 2019 at 10:00 AM from St. Teresa of Avila RC Church, 1260 S. Trooper Road, Audubon, PA 19403. Friends may call on Friday morning from 8:45 AM to 9:45 AM at the Church. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery, West Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Teresa of Avila RC Church at the above address. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of Trappe (610) 489-7900 www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 29, 2019