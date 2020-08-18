Anne T. Makoid, of King of Prussia, passed away on Sunday, August 16, 2020. She was 84 years old. Anne was born in Philadelphia, PA on April 3rd, 1936 and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who always had a smile and a hello to everyone she encountered. She loved hosting Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners, her job at the Upper Merion High School administration building, where she was the “voice on the phone” for all high school info, her part-time work at a doctors practice in King of Prussia and her Phillies! Relatives and Friends are invited to her Memorial Mass on Monday, August 24, 10 a.m. at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406. Interment will follow in St. Augustine Cemetery. Arrangements are by The Bernard S. Gutkowski Funeral Home, Swedesburg, Upper Merion Twp., PA, 610-275-6385, Keith J. Murphy, F.D., www.gutkowskifuneralhome.com