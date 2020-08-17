1/
Anselma M. McMonigle Pontecorvo
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anselma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anselma M. “Sally” McMonigle Pontecorvo, age 96, of King of Prussia, PA, passed away on August 14, 2020. Born in Mahanoy City, PA to the late William and Mary (nee Lapinsky) Yodesky. Sally is survived by her loving children Mary Anne Marchese (late Warren), Marjorie Harler (E. Curtis), Patrice Scanlon (David), and Cornelius Edward McMonigle, III; siblings Lenora Green and Genevieve Zimmerman; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husbands Cornelius E. McMonigle “Mack”, Jr. and Daniel Pontecorvo and her siblings Jerome Yodesky, Helen Momorella, and Florence Kitsock. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Wednesday evening, August 19, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, followed by her Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11:00 AM at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd, King of Prussia. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Upper Merion Fire Company, 175 West Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406-1802, would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
20
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Mother of Divine Providence Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by TimesHerald.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved