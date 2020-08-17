Anselma M. “Sally” McMonigle Pontecorvo, age 96, of King of Prussia, PA, passed away on August 14, 2020. Born in Mahanoy City, PA to the late William and Mary (nee Lapinsky) Yodesky. Sally is survived by her loving children Mary Anne Marchese (late Warren), Marjorie Harler (E. Curtis), Patrice Scanlon (David), and Cornelius Edward McMonigle, III; siblings Lenora Green and Genevieve Zimmerman; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her beloved husbands Cornelius E. McMonigle “Mack”, Jr. and Daniel Pontecorvo and her siblings Jerome Yodesky, Helen Momorella, and Florence Kitsock. Relatives and friends are invited to her visitation on Wednesday evening, August 19, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 PM at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, followed by her Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11:00 AM at Mother of Divine Providence Church, 333 Allendale Rd, King of Prussia. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the Upper Merion Fire Company, 175 West Valley Forge Road, King of Prussia, PA 19406-1802, would be greatly appreciated. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com
