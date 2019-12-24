|
|
Anthony C. Monastero, Sr., “Toot Monastero”, of Norristown, passed away peacefully, on Sunday, December 22, 2019 at his home, surrounded by family. He was 90 years old. Born February 21, 1929 in Norristown, he was the son of the late Frank and Paolo “Jennie” (nee Catagnano) Monastero, and the beloved husband of Connie (nee Denendo) Monastero, with whom he shared 62 years of marriage. Anthony was a US Army Veteran and proudly served his country in the Korean War. He was awarded the Purple Heart, Good Conduct Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and received the Republic of Korea Presidential Unit Citation. He was a 50 year member of the MSS Club where he served as past president. Anthony owned AC Monastero Hauling for many years. In addition to his wife Connie, Anthony is survived by his two children: Loretta Monastero Brown and Anthony C. Monastero, Jr. and his wife Joyce Brown Monastero, three grandchildren: Justin Monastero, Jillian Dyba (David) and Shannon Brown, and two great grandchildren: Nyla Monastero and Wyatt Dyba. He was preceded in death by his three brothers: Samuel, James and Charles and three sisters: Lillian, Rose and Mary. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Anthony’s Life Celebration on Monday December 30, from 10 to 10:50 AM, at St. Francis of Assisi Church, 600 Hamilton St. Norristown, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 AM at the Church. Interment will be at Calvary Cemetery. Family services are by Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000. To share your fondest memories of Anthony, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 27, 2019