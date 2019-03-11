Times Herald Obituaries
Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:50 AM
Holy Saviour
407 E. Main St., Norristown
Norristown, PA
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Saviour
407 E. Main St., Norristown
Norristown, PA
View Map
Interment
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
St. Patrick Cemetery
703 Green Street
Norristown, PA
View Map
Anthony Catania Obituary
Anthony C. Catania passed away on March 9, 2019 at age 87. He resided in King of Prussia with his beloved wife, Antoinette M. Catania who passed away in 2010. Tony was the loving father of James L. Catania (Charlotte) and Linda A. Bedard (Larry) and was the cherished grandfather of five. Relatives and friends are invited to Tony’s Life Celebration at Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown on Friday, March 15, 2019 from 9-9:50 am. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 am followed by interment at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. To share a thought or memory of Tony, please visit www.lifecelebration.com. Family Services entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 12, 2019
