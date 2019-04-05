|
Anthony F. “Nails” D’Alessandro, 98, of Plymouth Meeting, died on April 3, 2019 at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. He was the beloved husband of the late Sena F. (Borrelli) D’Alessandro. He was born in Conshohocken, PA on December 23, 1920 to the late Luigi and Josephine (Bevilacqua) D’Alessandro. He attended schools in Conshohocken. Anthony served our country in the US Army during WWII with rank of Private First Class. He served with the 1932nd Engineers Aviation Utilities Co. and received the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with 1 Bronze Star and the Good Conduct Medal. He was later employed by Alan Wood Steel Co. as a Millwright. He also worked at Keasbey and Mattison in Ambler and Sun Shipbuilding Co. in Conshohocken as a Pipefitter, and also worked in the construction trade. He was a member of the Steel Workers Union, and the former SS. Cosmas and Damian Church. Anthony was very handy and could fix anything. He made for his family furniture, cradles, a hobby horse and many other items that will be cherished. He enjoyed golfing, and traveling, especially to Hawaii. He is survived by his 3 children Suzanne Tucci and Anthony of Conshohocken, Anthony R. D’Alessandro of Plymouth Meeting, Anne D’Alessandro and Dr. Lawrence Lyons of Santa Fe, NM, 4 grandchildren Sarah Tucci, Nicholas Tucci, Colin Lyons and Amy, Darcy Lyons, 2 sisters Jeannie Boyer of Conshohocken, Mary Parrish of Poconos, and a brother John D’Alessandro of Plymouth Meeting. He was pre-deceased by siblings Peter, Nicholas, James, Michael, Joseph, and Lucy DeLallo. Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing from 9-10 a.m. followed by a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 Fayette St., Conshohocken. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 6, 2019