Anthony J. Frabezio, "Mackard", 88, of Conshohocken, died on May 17, 2019 at Suburban Community Hospital. He was the beloved husband of 46 years to Frances A. (Mashantonio) Frabezio. He was born in Conshohocken on February 27, 1931 to the late Frank and Angeline (Bonvino) Frabezio. Anthony was a graduate of Conshohocken High School class of 1949. He served our country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict in the 561st Medical Company from 1952-54 with rank of Private First Class. He later worked as a Shipper for Freas Glass Works. Anthony served on Conshohocken Borough Council for many years, and later became Mayor of Conshohocken. He was an avid bowler, and loved to tend his garden. He was a devout Catholic, and retreated with the Men of Malvern for over 35 years. He was a member of St. Matthew Church, and a dedicated member of the former SS. Cosmas and Damian Church where he served as an Usher for over 30 years and on various church committees. In addition to his wife Frances, he is survived by many brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews, and a cousin Anne Scandone. He was the youngest of 5 children, and is pre-deceased by his siblings Michael Marzella, Clara Marzella Caprio, Mary Frabezio Comita and Anne Frabezio Casinelli. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Matthew Church, 219 Fayette St., Conshohocken. The Viewing will be from 8:30-10:30 a.m. at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 Fayette St., Conshohocken. Interment in St. Matthew Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in his memory can be sent to St. Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave., Flourtown, PA 19031 or Malvern Retreat House, 315 S. Warren Ave., Malvern, PA 19355. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on May 20, 2019