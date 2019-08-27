|
Anthony “Tony” F. Greco of Blue Bell died peacefully surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness on Saturday, August 24, at the age of 82. He was the beloved husband to Joan, dear father to Monica Greco of Towson, MD, Timothy Greco of Norristown, and Jeffrey Greco (Carol), grandfather of Katherine and Daniel and great grandfather of Dante Spears, all of Perkasie. A 46-year resident of Whitpain Township, Tony served on the Whitpain Township Planning Commission, Zoning Hearing Board, and Board of Supervisors. Relatives and friends are invited to Tony’s Life Celebration on Thursday, August 29 from 9 am to 10:50 am at St. Helena’s Catholic Church of Blue Bell, 1489 Dekalb Pike, followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 am. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery of Philadelphia. Services to the family are entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Life Celebration Home. To share your fondest memories please visit www.lifecelebration.com, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on Aug. 28, 2019