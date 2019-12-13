|
Anthony L. “Tony” Monaco, 97, of Norristown, passed away December 11, 2019. Born in Rutherford Heights, he was the son of the late Enrico and Elvira (Raimondi) Monaco and was the husband of the late Mary Anna “Merz” Monaco. Tony proudly served as a bombardier in the Army Air Corps during WWII. He later graduated from Temple University’s School of Pharmacy and worked as a research pharmacist for Wyeth Laboratories until his retirement in 1987. Tony was a founding member of the Norristown Catholic War Veterans. He loved gardening, playing cards with friends and enjoyed Sunday gravy dinners with family. Tony was a faithful catholic, patriotic American and exemplary father, beloved by his family. He is survived by his children, Jack (Nancy), of San Diego, CA; Theodore (Joanne), of Norristown; Christopher (Roxanne), of Naugatuck, CT; and Marianne DiNenno (Steven), of Eagleville; three grandchildren, Meagan, Laura, and John Monaco; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by his brother, Angelo. The family would like to give special recognition and thanks to the dedicated nursing staff and caring aides at Holly House, Meadowood Senior Living. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Mon., Dec. 16, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 9:50 AM in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main St., Norristown, PA 19401. A funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 AM. Interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, E. Norriton. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony’s name are requested to a memorial scholarship to a graduating student pursuing an education in pharmaceutical science c/o: Marianne DiNenno, 90 Wheatsheaf Ln, Eagleville, Pa 19408 or to Holy Saviour Church, see address above. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 15, 2019