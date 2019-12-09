Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Lyczkowski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Lyczkowski Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Anthony Lyczkowski Sr. Obituary
Anthony J. Lyczkowski Sr. was born June 25, 1956 in Bridgeport, PA where he went to grade school at Mount Carmel and then attended Bishop Kenrick class of 1974. He is survived by the love of his life, Kathleen Lyczkowski, his two sons, AJ and Matt, and his two grandchildren, Griffin and Dwyer, that affectionately called him their Big Dad. Anthony passed away in Houston Methodist Hospital of natural causes on December 4, 2019. To honor his life, the family would like for you to share acts of kindness or donate to a children’s based charity in his name because that is what he would have loved. Services for Anthony will be privately held with the immediate family only. To his best friend, Gerry Nailon, thank you for the love and support over all these years, he appreciated it immensely.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -