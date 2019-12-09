|
|
Anthony J. Lyczkowski Sr. was born June 25, 1956 in Bridgeport, PA where he went to grade school at Mount Carmel and then attended Bishop Kenrick class of 1974. He is survived by the love of his life, Kathleen Lyczkowski, his two sons, AJ and Matt, and his two grandchildren, Griffin and Dwyer, that affectionately called him their Big Dad. Anthony passed away in Houston Methodist Hospital of natural causes on December 4, 2019. To honor his life, the family would like for you to share acts of kindness or donate to a children’s based charity in his name because that is what he would have loved. Services for Anthony will be privately held with the immediate family only. To his best friend, Gerry Nailon, thank you for the love and support over all these years, he appreciated it immensely.
Published in The Times Herald on Dec. 11, 2019