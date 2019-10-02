Times Herald Obituaries
Anthony Mazzochetti Obituary
Anthony P. Mazzochetti, “Tony”, age 79, of Plymouth Meeting, PA passed away on October 1, 2019. He was born in Norristown, PA on January 15, 1940, the son of the late Michael and Margaret (Baldassano) Mazzochetti. He honorably served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. Husband of 60 years of Rosemarie (Pascale) Mazzochetti; father of John (& Kelly) Mazzochetti and Lisa Mazzochetti; brother of Franny and Michael; grandfather of Melissa Mazzochetti who was the love of his life. His Funeral Mass will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 at 10:30 AM from St. Philip Neri RC Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Friends may call Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 AM at Church. Interment in St. Patrick Cemetery. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home of East Norriton (610) 277-1600 www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 3, 2019
