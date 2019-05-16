|
|
Anthony T. Mirabile, 80, husband of Theresa Ann (Morrison) Mirabile of Margate, NJ, formerly of Phoenixville, PA died at home on Saturday, May 11, 2019. Born on October 5, 1938 in Norristown, PA, he was the son of the late Thomas Anthony, Sr. and Mary Anna (Pastorius) Mirabile. He attended grade school at St. Aloysius in Pottstown and St. Ann in Phoenixville, where he graduated in 1952. He then attended Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia and graduated from Malvern Prep in 1956. He graduated from Villanova University in 1960 with a Bachelors in Economics. He enlisted in United States Air Force Reserves in 1961 where he served for a period of 6 years. He started working for the family business in 1952, Superior Industries, LTD where he was President, and Superior Beverage, Co. until he retired in 2002. In his retirement, he was a Real Estate Agent for Superior Properties in Linwood, NJ until his passing. He was an avid tennis player and enjoyed riding bikes on the boardwalk. He was a loyal Villanova Basketball, Phillies, Eagles, NASCAR and horse racing fan. He loved all kinds of music and the latest and greatest audio visual equipment. In addition to his loving wife of 57 years he is survived by 1 son and 4 daughters: Thomas A. husband of Rosanna Mirabile; Annamarie M. Walter; Nina L. Noska, fiance of Wayne Langdon; Toni T. wife of Charles Sullivan; Theresa E. wife of Allan Merrill, 10 Grandchildren: Anthony T. (Kaitlyn), Christian, Dominic, Belin Mirabile; Julia Walter; Austin and Dylan Noska; Jake and Ryan Sullivan; Zoe Merrill; Brother, Thomas A. Mirabile, Jr., many nephews, nieces, and cousins. Family and friends are invited to attend his Funeral Mass in St. Ann Chapel, 604 S. Main Street, Phoenixville, PA on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 10:30 am with Rev. John Newns officiating. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. A visitation will be held Wednesday in chapel from 8:30 to 10:15 am. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Fellowship Church at https://keystonefellowship.com/locations/montgomeryville/, Penn State THON at www.THON.org, or MPN Research Foundation, 180 N. Michigan Avenue, Ste. 1870, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.mpnresearchfoundation.org. Devlin Rosmos Kepp & Gatcha Funeral Home Condolences may be sent to the family at www.GatchaFuneral.com
Published in The Times Herald on May 19, 2019