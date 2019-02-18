|
|
Anthony D. Parisi, Sr., 93, of Brightview Senior Living in E. Norriton, formerly of New Hope, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 15, 2019. Born in Philadelphia to the late Carmello and Mary (nee Cuticchia) Parisi, he was the beloved husband of the late Dorothy (nee McDevitt) Parisi.
Mr. Parisi was a graduate of Northeast High School and worked for the Frankford Arsenal in Philadelphia for 36 years until his retirement in 1986. He proudly served in the United States Army during WWII, notably having fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He retired from the Army as Chief Warrant Officer (W4) after 44 years of service.
Mr. Parisi is survived by his four children, Lynne Mannon (Raymond), of Warminster, Donna M. Parisi, of King of Prussia, Anthony D. Parisi, Jr. (Jane), of Blue Bell; and Robert A. Parisi (Hope), of Huntington Valley; 13 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one brother, Sarino Parisi, (Joan) of Souderton.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 9:00 AM to 10:50 AM at St. Helena Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Mass will immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mr. Parisi's name are requested to the Historic Army Foundation for the National Museum of the United States Army, P.O. Box 6281, Washington, DC 20090-6281. Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Feb. 18, 2019