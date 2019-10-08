Times Herald Obituaries
|
Anthony J. Salamone (age 93) on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, of Fort Myers, FL. Beloved husband of the late Sarah Salamone; father of Daniel (Bella), Joanne Oleske, Harry (Edith), and Dennis Salamone; grandfather of Mianna, Dawn, Michael, Jennifer; great-grandfather of Kaitlyn, Lennon, and Kellan; brother of Cosmo (Mary Ellen) Salamone. He served in the US Army during WWII. IBEW Member from 1953-2002. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, (Valet Parking), Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 2 to 4 pm. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick’s Church, Norbeck & Muncaster Mill Roads, Rockville, MD, on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 11 am. Entombment Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at www.stjude.org/ www.COLLINSFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 9, 2019
