Anthony (Tony) J. Stipa, Sr., 95, of Conshohocken passed on April 22, 2020 at Chestnut Hill Hospital. He was born April 11, 1925 to the late Florindo and Mary Stipa (Benedict) among eight loving brothers and sisters. Anthony resided in “Connaughtown” section of Plymouth Township and attended Black Horse Elementary School. He served our country as a corporal in the United States Army during WWII. As a part of the Ninth Army, his 135th Anti-Aircraft Gun Battalion (“Battery C”) landed on Normandy Beach and played a pivotal role pushing the German forces back through the European Theater. His battalion fought in the Battle of the Bulge and was part of the liberation of Dachau concentration camp. Following his service, he met and started a family with the love of his life Annamarie (Annie/Sis) Stipa (Quintieri). Anthony played a large role in the Conshohocken community through the building and development of housing, as well as his pride and joy, Stipa’s Restaurant and Pizzeria. In his free time Anthony could most often be found spending time with his family, at the casino, fishing along the bay, working tirelessly on any number of projects, building his gardens, and vacationing in Cape May, NJ. He will be remembered most for his fearlessness, sense of humor and beaming smile, strong moral compass and absolute honesty, his hard working past, and above all his dedication to his family and kind heart. Anthony leaves behind two loving children; Anthony (Frani) Stipa, Jr. and Helena Pierce (Stipa), three adoring grandchildren; Anthony Stipa, III, Matthew (Liz) Pierce, Anna Marie (Fabrizio) Pierce, three brothers; Francis (Sarah) Stipa, Rick (Mary) Stipa, and Peter Stipa. He is predeceased by his sisters; Elsie Stipa, Angeline (Joe) Bontempo, Florence (Daniel) Vuotto, and Ida (Anthony) Monteleone, as well as his brother John (Margie) Stipa. A Funeral Service will be held privately among immediate family and Anthony will be buried alongside his late wife at Calvary Cemetery of West Conshohocken. Memorial donations in his memory can be sent to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. www.chop.edu. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 26, 2020