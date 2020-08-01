Anthony Wood

Anthony “Woody” E. Wood, age 54, of Norristown, PA, passed away July 29, 2020, at Einstein Medical Center Montgomery. Born August 4, 1965, in Pontiac, MI, he was the son of Eugene and Nora Alice (Polk) Wood. Anthony proudly served his country in the Navy from 1983 to 1987. He worked at Montgomery County Correctional Facility for 15 years. He was a huge pet lover, and enjoyed travelling, especially to the shore. Anthony is survived by his spouse of 26 years, Gina Wood; brother Allen (Terry) Wood; and other family, including many nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Marion County Animal Shelter, www.marionsc.org/animalshelter
