Antoinette Ciccarone

Antoinette (Moscariello) Ciccarone, 87, of Norristown, peacefully passed away surrounded by her loving family on September 16, 2020. Born in Montella, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Rocco and Antonia (Cione) Moscariello. She was also the beloved wife of the late Michael F. Ciccarone. Antoinette is survived by her children, Anita Stiles (Dean) of Collegeville, Terry Ciccarone-Mancini (Joe, deceased) of Blue Bell, Michael Ciccarone (Marcella) of Lititz, and Rita Brown (Dan) of Phoenixville; 13 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; three sisters, Immaculata Auriemma, Giacomina Fiorentino, and Margaret Battaglia, all of Norristown. She was also predeceased by her sister, Rosalia Moscariello. Antoinette will be deeply missed by her loving family who know she is again with her devoted husband, Mike. Relatives and friends are invited to a viewing on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 9:50 AM in Holy Saviour Church, 407 E. Main Street, Norristown, PA 19401. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:00 AM. Interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, East Norriton. In lieu of flowers, contributions are requested to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.alz.org
. Online condolences: www.caramenicofuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home, Inc. (610) 275-7777