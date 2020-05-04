Antoinette Granese
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Antoinette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Antoinette (Giammericone) Granese passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, May 3, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was 89. Mrs. Granese was a long-time resident of Bridgeport. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, both in Bridgeport. Antoinette enjoyed cooking, baking, walks around the park, reading, hosting holidays and family gatherings, and she devoutly prayed the rosary. Most of all, she was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who deeply enjoyed spending time with her family. Born in Norristown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Biaggio and Antonia (Moscariello) Giammericone. She married the love of her life, the late Claudio G. Granese, in Italy in May of 1949. Surviving is her loving family including 2 sons, Claude B. (Nancy) Granese and Larry R. Granese; four daughters: Maria L. (Michael) Cassidy, Paula A. (Ken) Husar, Susan A. (Joe) DiCampli and Geralyn M. (Steve) Porrecca; 13 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be private at the request of the family. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved