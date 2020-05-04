Antoinette (Giammericone) Granese passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, May 3, 2020, surrounded by her children. She was 89. Mrs. Granese was a long-time resident of Bridgeport. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and the former Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, both in Bridgeport. Antoinette enjoyed cooking, baking, walks around the park, reading, hosting holidays and family gatherings, and she devoutly prayed the rosary. Most of all, she was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who deeply enjoyed spending time with her family. Born in Norristown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Biaggio and Antonia (Moscariello) Giammericone. She married the love of her life, the late Claudio G. Granese, in Italy in May of 1949. Surviving is her loving family including 2 sons, Claude B. (Nancy) Granese and Larry R. Granese; four daughters: Maria L. (Michael) Cassidy, Paula A. (Ken) Husar, Susan A. (Joe) DiCampli and Geralyn M. (Steve) Porrecca; 13 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren. Funeral services and interment will be private at the request of the family. Arrangements are by the Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport, PA. Condolences to the family at www.bacchifh.com
Published in The Times Herald from May 4 to May 5, 2020.