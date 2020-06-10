Antoinette (Toni) Pellechia, passed away peacefully at Towne Manor West on Tuesday June 9, 2020. She was born in Norristown on February 4, 1930 to the late Joseph and Angeline Pagano, and was the wife of the late Peter Pellechia. She is survived by her daughters Maryann (Richard) Mazza, Kathy (Phil) Piazza and son Joseph (Jeanne Foehl) Pellechia, as well as grandsons Stephen (Jessica) Piazza and Dominic (Kim) Piazza, great granddaughter, Avery Rose Piazza, sister-in-law Julie (the late Joseph) Pellechia and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by her sisters Florence (Carmen) Elisio, and Gilda (Ed) Stinson-Bergman. Toni lived in Norristown her entire life and was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish. She was well known for her pizzelles and enjoyed sharing them with countless people through the years. She loved to sew, visits to the shore, casino day trips, family Bingo games, and listening to music but most of all she loved and was loved by her family and by everyone that knew her. The family would like to sincerely thank all the staff at Towne Manor West for their loving care and dedication to Toni. A private graveside service will held for Toni at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Toni’s name may be sent to the Pink Sisters at Holy Spirit Adoration Sisters, Convent of Divine Love, 2212 Green St. Philadelphia, PA 19130-3197 or Saint Francis of Assisi Church, 600 Hamilton St. Norristown PA 19401.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store