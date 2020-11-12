1/
Antonia Barbato
Antonia Barbato, 89, of West Norriton, formerly of Conshohocken, died peacefully on November 11, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved wife of 66 years to Frank A. Barbato. She was born in Mercatello, Province Pesaro, Italy on December 30, 1930 to the late Arcangelo and Domenica (Colocci) Manetti. She attended school in Italy, and came to the US at the age of 23. She formerly worked in retail at Anderson Little in the Plymouth Meeting Mall. Antonia was a loving and devoted homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a wonderful cook and enjoyed feeding her family delicious meals; in her younger years she enjoyed gardening and meeting with her girls club, and an occasional trip to the casino. In addition to her husband Frank, she is survived by 3 children Michael Barbato and Janice of West Chester, Frank Barbato and Brenda of Oakford, PA, Kathryn Bloomfield and Gary Waddington of Pennsville, NJ, 11 grandchildren, many great-grandchildren, several great-great-grandchildren, a sister Littoria Amicese in Italy, and many nieces and nephews. She was pre-deceased by 3 brothers and 1 sister. The Funeral Service and Interment will be held privately. Condolences and Tributes may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Times Herald from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2020.
