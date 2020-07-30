Antonio DiGenova, 86, of Collegeville, formerly of Norristown, died on July 28, 2020 at the Abramson Center in North Wales. He was the beloved husband of 53 years to MaryAnn L. (Zoltowski) DiGenova. He was born in Montella, Avellino, Campania, Italy on May 31, 1934 to the late Salvatore and Concetta (Moscariello) DiGenova. Antonio attended school in Italy and came to the U.S. in 1955 when he settled with family in Norristown. He was employed as a machinist and worked for several companies including Lavino’s Manufacturing of Plymouth Meeting, Kaiser Aluminum, and Container Corporation of North Wales, until his retirement. He was an avid small game hunter in his younger years and was a member of the Boulder Valley Sportsmen’s Association. He was also a member of the Mt. Carmel Club in Norristown. Antonio was very handy, spending many hours tinkering away in his garage fixing and making things. During his retirement, he enjoyed frequenting yard sales where he would buy items to fix, sell, or collect. Antonio was a seller at the local flea markets where he enjoyed selling, socializing, and making new friends. In addition to his wife MaryAnn, he is survived by 4 children: Kathy M. DiGenova of North Hollywood, CA, Barbara A. DiGenova of Shillington, PA, Michael A. DiGenova of Collegeville and Richard T. DiGenova of Conshohocken, several nephews, a niece, and many great nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by siblings Caterina Figliuolo, Clelia Marano and Ernesto DiGenova. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing from 11 am -12 pm with a Prayer Service at 12 pm on Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Emil J. Ciavarelli Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, 516 Fayette St., Conshohocken. Entombment in St. Patrick Mausoleum. We ask that those attending please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers, donations in Antonio’s name can be sent to a charity of one’s choice. Condolences may be made at www.ciavarellifuneralhomes.com
