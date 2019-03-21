|
Arthur C. Gelwicks, Jr. of Audubon, PA. passed away March 20, 2019 at home. He was born in July 1942 in Huntington, W. VA. He was the son of the late Arthur C. Gelwicks, Sr. and Thelma Ann VanConey. Surviving family includes Sue Rhodes Gelwicks, loving wife of 56 years, his son Arthur C. Gelwicks, III (Melissa), his daughter Kristi Lyn Dolfi, and grandchildren Katelyn Tupitza (Matt), Kyleigh and Ian Gelwicks, J.J. and Jake Dolfi, and sister-in-law Janet Rhodes. Before retiring from more than 35 years at Rockwell Automation and starting his own consulting firm, his work took him as far as Alaska, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and England. A private viewing for the family will be held by Szpindor-Meyers Funeral Home with internment at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, W. Va. by the Crowe-Hussell Funeral Home. A memorial service in Audubon PA will be announced at a later date. Thoughts and condolences can be shared at www.meyersfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Mar. 22, 2019