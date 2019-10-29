|
Arthur Henry Palser, formerly of King of Prussia, PA, and Hampstead, NC, peacefully passed away at home on October 27, 2019 in Elverson PA. Art was born July 1926 in Brooklyn, NY, son of the late Harry and Anna Palser also of Brooklyn. Art graduated from Erasmus High in Brooklyn. Art proudly served in the Navy on the USS Herndon during World War II. Art met his wife Norma in Brooklyn when he was home from service in the Navy and married in November 1947 in Adams, MA. Norma and Art moved many times, living first in Brooklyn, then moving with Art’s career with General Electric, to Adams, MA, Lynchburg, VA, and then many happy years in King of Prussia, PA, before retiring to enjoy life in Hampstead, NC. In addition to raising their five children, attending many sporting events, recitals, concerts, and generally cheering and supporting us in all our activities, Art lived a very full life. He enjoyed playing golf, playing cards, and bowling – activities he shared with family and friends. He and Norma loved their annual family vacation trips first in Ocean City, New Jersey then in Saylorsburg in the Poconos where they met and made many friends each year. Art and Norma retired to live in a golfing community in Hampstead, NC, enjoying years of golfing with friends and traveling every year all around the USA and other countries as well. Their cruises were special highlights. Art is survived by his 5 children Diane Cikoski and husband Tom, Leslie Wachholz, Lisa Palser all living in Elverson, PA, Julie Hackett of Phoenixville, PA, and Brad Palser and his wife Alison of Beckett, MA. He is also “Poppy” to 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren: Becki Carter and her husband Greg and son Samuel, Colin Cikoski, Grant Griffin and his wife Dani and sons Jacob and Henry, Joe Hackett and his wife Nikki, Shawn Hackett and his wife Danielle and daughter Maggie, Conor Hackett, Allison Martinson and husband Tom and daughter Eleanor, and Caroline Reyes and husband Neil. Funeral services will be a private family event; interment will be at the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions in Art’s name to a veteran’s organization of your choice.
Published in The Times Herald on Oct. 30, 2019