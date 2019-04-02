|
|
Arthur H. Kavanaugh, 67, of Worcester passed away March 30, 2019, at Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia. He was the beloved husband of Deborah (Schafer) Kavanaugh; father of Michael and Paige; brother of Judith Shearer. He was a long-time teacher in the Wissahickon School District. The family will receive friends for his viewing from 6-8PM on April 4 at the R. L. Williams, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. 3440 Skippack Pike @ Cedars Rd., Skippack and from 10-10:45 AM on April 5. The funeral service will begin at 11 AM at the funeral home. The complete obituary can be read at www.RLWilliamsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Times Herald on Apr. 3, 2019