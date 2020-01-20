Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home
19 E Germantown Pike
East Norriton, PA 19401
(610) 277-1600
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Mami
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Mami Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Mami Sr. Obituary
Arthur A. Mami, Sr., 87, of Lafayette Hill, Pa passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa on April 26, 1932, the son of the late Carmelo and the late Josephine (Rotella) Mami. Arthur has been living in Lafayette Hill for the last 3 years, formerly of Plymouth Meeting, Pa. He was a member of St. Philip Neri RC Church and a former member of Epiphany Of Our Lord RC Church. Arthur graduated from LaSalle College and was a Vice President with Scared Heart Hospital. Survivors include Wife Marie (Carosiello) Mami of Lafayette Hill, Daughter Maria (& Stephen) Hadfield of Collegeville, Son Arthur A. (& Jennifer) Mami, Jr. of Downingtown, Daughter Michele Peale of Wyncote, Sister Antoinette Pinto of Philadelphia, also survived by his grandchildren Marcus (& Jessica), Juliet, Ryan, Aaron, Angelina, Nicholas & Monica, and a great grandson Xavier. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Frank Mami & a sister Santina Bellace. His Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM from St. Philip Neri RC Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Friends may call on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church. Interment will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery, East Norriton, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to: The Malvern Retreat House, 315 South Warren Ave, Malvern, Pa 19355. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA, (610) 277-1600. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -