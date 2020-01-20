|
Arthur A. Mami, Sr., 87, of Lafayette Hill, Pa passed away Monday, January 20, 2020. He was born in Philadelphia, Pa on April 26, 1932, the son of the late Carmelo and the late Josephine (Rotella) Mami. Arthur has been living in Lafayette Hill for the last 3 years, formerly of Plymouth Meeting, Pa. He was a member of St. Philip Neri RC Church and a former member of Epiphany Of Our Lord RC Church. Arthur graduated from LaSalle College and was a Vice President with Scared Heart Hospital. Survivors include Wife Marie (Carosiello) Mami of Lafayette Hill, Daughter Maria (& Stephen) Hadfield of Collegeville, Son Arthur A. (& Jennifer) Mami, Jr. of Downingtown, Daughter Michele Peale of Wyncote, Sister Antoinette Pinto of Philadelphia, also survived by his grandchildren Marcus (& Jessica), Juliet, Ryan, Aaron, Angelina, Nicholas & Monica, and a great grandson Xavier. Along with his parents he was preceded in death by a brother Frank Mami & a sister Santina Bellace. His Memorial Mass will be held Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM from St. Philip Neri RC Church, 437 Ridge Pike, Lafayette Hill, PA 19444. Friends may call on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the church. Interment will take place in St. Patrick Cemetery, East Norriton, PA. Memorial Contributions may be made in his memory to: The Malvern Retreat House, 315 South Warren Ave, Malvern, Pa 19355. Arrangements by Moore, Snear & Ruggiero Funeral Home, 19 East Germantown Pike, East Norriton, PA, (610) 277-1600. www.msrfh.com.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 21, 2020