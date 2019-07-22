Home

Audrey Detwiler Obituary
Audrey J. Detwiler, 62, of Norristown, passed away on June 12, 2019, surrounded by family. Audrey dedicated her life to being a homemaker. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She enjoyed many hobbies. Her favorite past time was playing rummy while listening to music. Audrey was a loving wife to Joseph J. Detwiler Jr, sharing 26 years of marriage. She was also survived by her children: Tanya Jones and husband Ellis, Sarah Sandell and husband Ed, Michael Garber and wife Melanie, Melissa Dyarman and husband Seth. Two brothers: David Nicolai and wife Denise, Alfred Nicolai and wife Rose. Thirteen grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Memorial service will be held on August 1, 2019 at 11:00 at Washington Memorial Chapel in Valley Forge Park. Private burial to follow.
Published in The Times Herald on July 23, 2019
