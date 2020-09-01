1/
Audrey S. Stroup
Audrey S. Stroup, 91, of the Masonic Village in Elizabethtown, passed away on August 29, 2020. She was born January 13, 1929 in Phoenixville, PA, daughter of the late Raymond and Sara (Allebach) Smith. She was a graduate of the ‘47 - ‘48 Class of Collegeville High School and retired from the Wissahickon School District after 30 years of service. Audrey was a seventy three year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Freeland Chapter #323 and Elizabethtown Chapter #407. She is survived by her sons, Peter G. (Michelle) Stroup of Albuquerque, NM, Joseph H. (Companion: Debbie ) Stroup of Perkiomenville, PA, and Barton T. (Liesl Reber) Stroup of Souderton, PA. Three grandchildren, Taylor E., Jason M. and Chalmers C. IV. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chalmers Clark Stroup, Jr. in 1996 and her son, C. Clark Stroup, III in 2013. A memorial service will be held in Sell Chapel at the Masonic Village at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to Masonic Village Tree of Life, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown PA 17022. Hoover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. in Hershey is handling arrangements. Share condolences at www.hooverfuneralhome.com

Published in The Times Herald from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
