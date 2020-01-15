Times Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Caramenico Funeral Home
403 E Main Street
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 275-7777
Resources
More Obituaries for Avelia Fusco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Avelia Fusco

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Avelia Fusco Obituary
Avelia Fusco lived, laughed and loved and has gone on to meet her creator on January 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mary (DiGiacomo) and Leonard Fusco. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Adolph Fernando, Gilbert, Paul, twins Lilia and Gilda, Norma (Bucha), and Leonard, Jr. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Avelia was employed at Quaker Chemical Corp. in Conshohocken for many years before her retirement. Relatives and friends are invited to her “Celebration of Life” services at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Parish, 120 Jefferson St, Bridgeport, PA 19405. A visitation will precede services at 9:00 AM in the church. Interment in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia. Per Avelia’s request and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to Sacred Heart Church, see address above, or a . Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Avelia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Caramenico Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -