|
|
Avelia Fusco lived, laughed and loved and has gone on to meet her creator on January 13, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Mary (DiGiacomo) and Leonard Fusco. She was also predeceased by her siblings, Adolph Fernando, Gilbert, Paul, twins Lilia and Gilda, Norma (Bucha), and Leonard, Jr. She is survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families. Avelia was employed at Quaker Chemical Corp. in Conshohocken for many years before her retirement. Relatives and friends are invited to her “Celebration of Life” services at 10:00 AM on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Sacred Heart Parish, 120 Jefferson St, Bridgeport, PA 19405. A visitation will precede services at 9:00 AM in the church. Interment in St. Augustine Cemetery, King of Prussia. Per Avelia’s request and in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are encouraged to Sacred Heart Church, see address above, or a . Online condolences may be expressed on www.caramenicofuneralhome.com Funeral arrangements entrusted to Caramenico Funeral Home. (610) 275-7777
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 19, 2020