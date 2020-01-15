|
|
Avis Haire Colbert, wife of the late Russell D. Colbert, Jr., died January 13, 2020. She was 89. Mrs. Colbert was born on January 29, 1930 in Jonesboro, Tennessee, the daughter of Courtney Haire and Flora Sherfey. Her sister was the late Emma Haire Smith. She was employed by Piedmont Airlines for several years before becoming a homemaker. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and travel. She is survived by two daughters, Ann Colbert Locker, her husband John, their two children, Ben and Abby, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; Dawn Colbert Cimperman, her husband Ralph, and their three children, Tom, Megan, and Madison of Alpharetta, Georgia; her son, Scott Colbert, and his wife Anne. She lived her last years near her daughter in Alpharetta, Georgia.
Published in The Times Herald on Jan. 16, 2020