B. Lorraine Dreby, age 92, of Harleysville, passed away on Friday, June 12, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late Benjamin E. Dreby with whom she shared 61 years of marriage. Born July 30, 1927 in Norristown, she was a daughter of the late Frank J. and Grace (Caldwell) Natter. Lorraine enjoyed sports, especially basketball and was a member of an undefeated girls’ basketball team at East Norriton Junior High School. She was a talented artist, and she loved to travel through the US, Europe, and Australia with her husband. She is now with her beloved husband Benjamin. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Krivda and her husband John; grandchildren David Krivda and Amy Krivda. Services and burial for Lorraine will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Lorraine’s name may be made to Woods Services, c/o Development Office, P.O. Box 36, Langhorne PA 19047, https://www.woods.org. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.williamsbergeykoffel.com.
Published in The Times Herald from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.