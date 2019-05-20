Times Herald Obituaries
Barbara Boyle

Barbara Boyle Obituary
Barbara B. Boyle passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on May 18, 2019. Born in Norristown on December 5, 1939, Barbara was the loving daughter of the late Vernon and Regina Brooks (nee Kimmel). She resided in Collegeville with her beloved husband of 57 years, William D. Boyle. Barbara was the dear mother of Wendy McKeon and Glen Boyle (Kathleen), doting grandmother of Ryan, Amber, Connor, Brett and Evan, sister to the late Jean Shipos (Louis), and friend to many. Barbara served as a legal secretary for many years at Emory Law Firm. She loved cats and dedicated her time volunteering regularly at Kitty Cottage. She was a devout member of St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church of Audubon and enjoyed vacationing in Cape May. Barbara was an avid reader in her free time, but above all her greatest love was her family. Services will be private. Donations may be made in Barbara’s memory to Kitty Cottage, 317 W. Johnson Hwy., Norristown, PA 19401. To share a thought or memory of Barbara, please visit www.lifecelebration.com. Family services entrusted to Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 610-277-7000.
Published in The Times Herald on May 21, 2019
