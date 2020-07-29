1/
Barbara J. DiNolfi
Barbara J. DiNolfi passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020. She was 82. Mrs. DiNolfi of Norristown was employed at the Montgomery County Court House, Prothonotary office as a second deputy. Barbara was born on October 11, 1937 in Norristown and was the daughter of the late Theodore and Jessie (Coull) Crawley. Barbara was the wife of the late John “Smokey” DiNolfi Sr. She is survived by her Daughter Helene (Mike) Sepulveda. Sons John Jr., Chuck, Alex, Jimmy (Roni) and Gerry (Natalie) DiNolfi. 15 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Friday, July 31 from 8:30 to 10 AM at the Volpe funeral home 707 West Germantown Pike at Whitehall Rd., East Norriton. A Prayer service will follow. Burial will be in Valley Forge Memorial Gardens. Family request in lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Fox Chase Cancer Center. VolpeFH.com

Published in The Times Herald from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Volpe Funeral Home
707 W Germantown Pk
Norristown, PA 19403
610-275-2583
